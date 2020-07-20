Bolton Wanderers are being linked with a move for Barnet defender Ricardo Santos, as detailed in a report by the Bolton News.

The 6ft 5inc centre-back could link up with Ian Evatt’s side as they prepare for life in League Two.

Santos, who is 25 years old, joined Barnet in January 2017 for a fee of £100,000 and has been a massive player for the Bees since then.

He has impressed for the London side in the National League and may be rewarded with a move for the Football League this summer.

Bolton are busy bolstering their squad and have so managed to sign Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic this summer, both of who won promotion to League One this past season.

Santos started his career at Dagenham and Redbridge but never made a senior appearance for the Daggers. He had spells at Billericay Town and Dover Athletic as a youngster before joining Thurrock in 2013.

Peterborough signed him a year later after he caught the eye of them in non-league.

The Portuguese defender went onto play 75 games for the Posh before Barnet lured him away from London Road three years ago.

Bolton could now hand him a route back into the Football League over the coming months. The Trotters will be going for promotion from the fourth tier at the first attempt and could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Have a go at our Bolton Wanderers quiz! Can you name all 10 players?

Should Bolton sign Santos?