Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham as confirmed on the Championship side’s official website.

There has been constant speculation in recent months surrounding the future of Bellingham who has been at Blues since the age of seven.

Birmingham City have now gone on to confirm that they have reached an agreement for the transfer of ‘one of their own’ to make the move to the German giants.

The attacking midfielder has made a statement underlining the affection he will continue to have for his boyhood club.

“I can’t thank Birmingham City enough for what they have done for me, not just this past year but since the age of seven,” Bellingham said.

“Of course I wish everyone associated with the Club nothing but the best. Once a blue always a blue.”

“However, I’m incredibly excited to have joined one of Europe’s biggest clubs. The direction they are heading in and how much they help to improve young players made it an easy decision for myself and my family.”

“I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans when they are back inside one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world.”

It will of course be a huge blow to Blues to lose someone of the potential and calibre of Bellingham but with a fee of around £30million having been rumoured it was simply a deal too good for the cash-strapped club to turn down.

Bellingham has lit up the Championship this season scoring four goals and creating three assists in 40 league appearances and undoubtedly has a huge future ahead of him.

