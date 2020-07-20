Former England international Danny Mills has claimed that West Bromwich Albion must retain manager Slaven Bilic even if they don’t win promotion as reported by Football Insider.

Mills has compared the situation to that of Leeds United who failed to win promotion last season under Marcelo Bielsa as they lost in the play-off semi-finals to Derby County.

Despite their failure in 2018/19, Leeds stuck with the experienced Argentine and this season have been promoted to the Premier League as champions.

West Brom are involved in a three-way tussle for second spot with Brentford and Fulham breathing down their necks but Mills believe they have to keep Bilic at the club regardless of the outcome.

“He has to stay. I think they have to keep him. The only issue they might have is that he might be courted by other, bigger clubs – Premier League clubs. That might be their problem.”

“But look what’s happened with Bielsa. Just cause they didn’t quite go up one season, is it a reason to get rid of the manager? No, it’s not. A couple of bad results or a bad month don’t make you a bad manager.”

Should West Brom beat QPR on the final day of the season on Wednesday evening then they will be guaranteed promotion to the top-flight regardless of Brentford and Fulham’s result.

However, if they fail to beat QPR it will be out of their hands and they will be nervously looking over their shoulders to see how their rivals have fared.

Mills makes a great argument for keeping Bilic who has been outstanding in his first season at the Hawthorns and did state upon his appointment that he wanted to achieve promotion within two years and for this reason, the club should stick with the Croatian.

