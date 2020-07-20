According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below), Blackpool has beaten off interest from Swindon Town to land Rotherham striker Jerry Yates.

Blackpool. Winners in the Jerry Yates race. Fee sorted with Rotherham. Shame for Swindon. But Rotherham happier with structure of Blackpool payments and add ons. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 20, 2020

It will be particularly galling for Swindon 23-year-old Yates spent the season just gone on loan with them, starring alongside the lethal boot of Eoin Doyle. Yates, himself, has contributed to Swindon’s promotion, hitting 13 goals of his own from 31 games.

Swindon was thought to have submitted a structured payment bid in an attempt to land Yates on a permanent deal from the Millers.

However, an earlier tweet (below) from Nixon seemed to suggest that Blackpool’s interest was a more straightforward cash offer of £250,000.

Same as last week. Blackpool offer seems to be suitable at around 250. Swindon offering an instalments package. Still down to lad in the end. https://t.co/F1wfnekeNB — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 13, 2020

Yates will join a Blackpool side who will be looking for a route out of League One next season. In this curtailed 2019/20 campaign, the Tangerines finished in 10th, three points and a few goals off the playoffs.

Finishing there, as they did, should give the Seasiders more than a degree of confidence that the right signings could give them that little extra push that would hopefully see them challenge for promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Yates will join new signings Marvin Ekpiteta, Keshi Anderson and Oliver Sarkic as Blackpool boss Neil Critchley looks towards building a side that will give Tangerines supporters what they need – second-tier football and a chance to shine on a bigger stage.

