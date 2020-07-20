Blackpool are the ‘winners’ in the race to sign Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackpool. Winners in the Jerry Yates race. Fee sorted with Rotherham. Shame for Swindon. But Rotherham happier wit… https://t.co/tSwhhIIDlP (@reluctantnicko)

The Tangerines were going toe-to-toe with Swindon Town for his signature and look set to beat their fellow League One side to sign him.

Yates, who is 23 years old, scored 14 goals in all competitions on loan for the Robins this past season and they were eager to bring him to the County Ground on a permanent deal.

However, Richie Wellens’ men are poised to lose out to Blackpool which is another blow for them after missing out on signing last season’s top scorer Eoin Doyle to Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

Yates is a product of the Millers’ academy and has made 52 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, scoring five times. He has also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town and Carlisle United in the past.

Blackpool are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad as Neil Critchley gears up for his first full season in charge at Bloomfield Road.

Yates has been a man in demand after his impressive campaign at Swindon so the Seasiders landing him is a big statement of intent. They will be looking to compete in and around the promotion places in the third tier next term.



Will Yates be a good signing for Blackpool?