Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for free agent defender George Taft, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The 27-year-old has been released by Cambridge United and is weighing up his next move.

Taft, who is an ex-England Under-19 international, has got bags of experience of playing in League Two and is being considered by Bolton as they look to bring more players into the club.

The Trotters have so far managed to sign Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic this summer but have their eye on bringing plenty more.

Taft has spent the past three years playing in the fourth tier for Cambridge and was a key player for the U’s, making over 100 appearances.

He started his career at Leicester City but never made a senior appearance for the Foxes. Instead, he gained first-team experience out on loan at Kettering Town, Karlstad BK and York City.

The defender then left the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis and spent two years with Burton Albion.

Taft then moved onto Mansfield Town in 2016 and made 15 appearances for the Stags before linking up with Cambridge on loan. They then made his move there permanent two years ago.

Bolton are in need of some more players and Taft would be a useful acquisition on a free. He has experience of playing in the fourth tier and would give their defence more competition and depth.

Have a go at our Bolton Wanderers quiz! Can you name all 10 players?

Should Bolton sign Taft?