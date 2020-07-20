Oxford United are expected to lose defender Rob Dickie this summer, as per a report by the Witney Gazette.

The highly-rated centre-back has been linked with the likes of Fulham, Derby County and Nottingham Forest, as well as Premier League duo Burnley and Southampton.

Oxford are poised to offload him over the coming months following their defeat in the League One Play-Off final to Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley last week.

Their boss Karl Robinson said on Friday, as per the Witney Gazette: “I’ve had a conversation today that blew me away when you think of the size of this club that would be interested in the likes of Rob.

“You can’t keep that player if these clubs come in, so re-spend it to give yourself the greatest opportunity to build again for the future.”

He added: “To be honest, I don’t think it’s right to keep Rob back.”

Dickie, who is 24 years old, joined the U’s in January 2018 and has been a key player for the third tier side since then.

He started his career at Reading and rose up through their youth ranks. However, he only made one senior appearance for the Royals and had loan spells away at Basingstoke Town, Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City to gain first-team experience.

Oxford then lured him away from the Madejski Stadium on a permanent basis and are set to make a hefty profit on him this summer, with the club looking to recoup a fee in the region of £2-3 million for his services.

