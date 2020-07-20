Bradford City continues their restructuring of the side under Stuart McCall with an announcement that goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell has become the latest player to agree on terms with the West Yorkshire club.

Since signing for the Bantams in 2018, O’Donnell has gone on to make 83 appearances for the Valley Parade club, conceding 119 times and keeping 21 clean sheets. This season he made 33 appearances in City’s curtailed 2019/20 campaign, conceding 34 times but keeping 10 clean sheets.

It wasn’t an easy move for the Bantams to make with other clubs interested in the experienced stopper. However, City remained confident that they would get their man and that has proven to be the case.

31-year-old O’Donnell is more than happy to sign on at Valley Parade for another two years. He told the club website:

“I am delighted to get this deal over the line. As soon as the offer was made, it was pretty clear what I wanted to do. When the gaffer first told me he wanted me to stay, I said straight away that this was the club I wanted to be at. My family have all really taken to Bradford City over the past two years and it was a no-brainer for me, once the offer was on the table.”

Bradford City were undone by inconsistency last season but were always skirting around the playoff picture. That consistency will be something that Stuart McCall, back for his third spell at the club, will be looking to regain. O’Donnell will be a vital part of that plan.

Will Bradford City gain promotion from League Two next season?