With just one fixture (plus play-offs) to go in the season, which players not in with a chance of promotion to the premier league should be on the shortlists of the top flight scouts this summer (summer-ish) ?

Its quite easy to talk about the players who scored the goals, or defended like a centurion solider in the teams who have been successful, likewise its easy to be critical of the players heading out the basement of their leagues, but which players deserve a shot at top flight despite their team not making it?

Bradley Dack, Blackburn Rovers.

We all know Bradley Dack, yeah? Possibly the most highly rated attacking midfielder in recent seasons, a player who defines the “free-role” culture. Dack caught the eye of most scouts back when he appeared for Gillingham, scoring 31 goals in 160 League One and Two appearances. Gillingham allegedly fended off interest for a while before Blackburn took a sizeable punt on the enigmatic play-maker and he was orchestral in their promotion, weighing in with 18 goals. Since then Dack, 26, has been integral in the Lancashire side, but if the London born ball-hog is to play Premier league football, this is his time.

Matty Cash, Nottingham Forest.

Firstly, Forest could still get promoted, and if they do, they will do well to hold on to Cash, a utility player who is comfortable on the right side of both defence and midfield. In fact, back in 2017 Cash came to the fore when Chelsea, and RB Leipzig were both rumoured to be offering £multi-million deals. Forest held firm, and more recently Cash, 22, has even caught the eye of more clubs. West Ham and Everton both tested the water in January, whilst Italian giants AC Milan also made enquiries.

Tom Lawrence, Derby County.

Controversy aside, Lawrence is a fine player, whilst on loan at Ipswich (from Leicester) Lawrence scored nine goals in thirty-four appearances, which is more impressive considering it was in a squad unceremoniously dumped out of the F.A Cup by then non-league Lincoln, and most certainly this brought Lawrence to the attention of teams more capable to afford his wage.

Like Dack, Lawrence is 26 and at his peak ‘transfer’ age, a talented winger or forward, Lawrence was proving quite the asset at Derby until “that” incident with Richard Keogh amongst others. In fact, Lawrence was being eyed for a move at the time, although he became untouchable for a while. Football forgets these things, however, and the likes of Crystal Palace could well take a risk on the Derby dazzler.

Dael Fry, Middlesbrough.

This window may be one too soon for Fry, 22, and yes, a defender in a team involved in the relegation battle might raise a few eyebrows. Yet, Fry is loaded with potential, having represented England at all junior levels, and since his debut for ‘Boro back in 2015 Fry has racked up 88 appearances, along with a loan spell at Rotherham. On top of this, Fry has just a year left on his contract, making him hot-property.

Ivan Toney, Peterborough.

Rumours suggest that Toney, 24, may already have a deal on the table, with local-ish neighbours Norwich having scouted Peterborough more than once in January, although their relegation from the Premier league may rule them out of the £15 million priced striker. Posh, traditionally a selling club, are expecting a bidding war, and Toney’s 40 goals in 76 games is enough to pique interest from several top-flight clubs.

Who would you sign?