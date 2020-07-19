Growing up in the 90s, one great sporting icon grew bigger than the sport he played – that icon was Michael Jordan. There cannot be many people in the world that haven’t heard his name or know of the man they called ‘His Royal Airness’. He simply dominated the sport of Basketball and helped to establish the Chicago Bulls as a six-time dominant force in the NBA.

At this point you’d be perfectly right to think ‘Hang on, this is a football site’ – bare with me, I’ll not digress much further. The Bulls were shaped into a dominant force by a series of trades and signings brought in to suit coach Phil Jackson’s stratagems and style of play and to build around Michael Jordan.

What Jackson did that had a massive effect on Chicago’s fortunes was introduce the ‘Triangle Offense’ to the Bull armoury. This offense was an attempt to counter the Detroit Pistons ‘Jordan Rules’ defense – where the Pistons singled out Micahel Jordan in an attempt to shut him down.

It involves players constantly moving and presenting a ‘triangle’ of options for the player with the ball in hand. Every move creates or should do, a new triangle. It led to success in Chicago and when Jackson moved to coach the LA Lakers, he used it with success with superstars like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

In a way, that’s what Marcelo Bielsa has done at Leeds United. OK, he’s not had a Michael Jordan to build a team around, although Pablo Hernandez has that magisterial air about him that Jordan had. Oh, and Mateusz Klich is the relatively under-the-radar Scottie Pippen of the Whites side. And Gjanni Alioski is DEFINITELY the Dennis Rodman of the Whites outfit.

Yet, Marcelo Bielsa has come into Leeds United, taken stock of what he had at his disposal and has laid down his system. Accepted, it isn’t the ‘Triangle Offense’ of Phil Jackson but it is a system of play that has moulded Leeds United and turned them from a mediocre outfit that finished 13th in 2017/18 to a Sky Bet Championship-winning side heading for next season’s Premier League.

In a recent documentary episode shown on Sky Sports Football, Bielsa’s system that he employed at Newells Old Boys was described by one former player as a high-intensity, high-press style of football that was new in Argentina. He’s taken it with him wherever he goes.

Like Jackson’s ‘Triangle Offense’, Bielsa’s system requires players to constantly move, create space, drag opponents out of shape until gaps and spaces open up that can be exploited. It also wears opponents down as they try to counter the fluidity that Bielsa’s system brings to Leeds United’s game.

Just like Phil Jackson’s ‘Triangle Offense’ showed the Chicago Bulls prowess in 1991-93 and 1996-98, Marcelo Bielsa’s football ethos has had a similar effect at Leeds United. Both Jackson and Bielsa introduced systems that dominate and overwhelm opponents.

Is Marcelo Bielsa's system really all it is cracked up to be?