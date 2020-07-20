Speaking to BBC Sport, Swansea City man Andre Ayew has said he is not thinking about his future, insisting his focus is on the club’s efforts to break into the top six.

Swansea City are within three points of a place in the play-offs. Rivals Cardiff City currently occupy 6th but the Swans still have a narrow chance of breaking into the top six.

Swansea need to defeat Reading and have struggling Hull City beat Cardiff on the final day if they want to break into the top six. At the moment, it is all star man Andre Ayew is focusing on.

Ayew is out of contract at Swansea City next summer and a move away could beckon if the club fails to win promotion. However, Ayew is not paying attention to his own situation. Speaking to BBC Sport, Ayew said the focus is on trying to get Swansea into the top six.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about that,” said Ayew when asked about his contract.

“I’m just thinking about getting three points (at Reading) on Wednesday and hopefully Hull City winning. That’s what I want. I’m not thinking beyond that at all.”

Ayew was then asked if he would like to remain with Swansea City beyond the end of this season. The attacker said he is happy at the Liberty Stadium, reiterating that his focus remains on the end of this season. He said:

“I’m happy here. I love it and I have a great bond with the club and fans.

“When I came back it was after an injury and then we went down. It was a difficult period, but this season I was able to put things back into order and make sure the fans know I’m back.

“I’m happy for that and they’re happy with me and that bond is back. I’m a player who needs that feeling around me to give my best. Having that from the Swansea fans is very important to me.

“It’s something we’ll sit down and think about when the time is right, but at the moment I’m thinking of trying to make the play-offs.”

Ayew has been a star performer for Swansea this season. He is the top scorer in Steve Cooper’s side, netting 17 goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Do you think Swansea City will sneak into the play-offs and win promotion? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swansea City news, a return move for one of the club’s loan stars is “possible”, according to a journalist – find out more here.

Can Swansea City sneak into the play-offs and win promotion?