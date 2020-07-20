Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has told the Derby Telegraph he hopes winger Tom Lawrence’s injury is not too serious after he came off during the Rams’ defeat to Leeds United with a shoulder injury.

After only six minutes, Derby County were forced into an early substitute. Attacker Tom Lawrence suffered what looked like a shoulder injury under a challenge from Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi, bringing an early end to his afternoon.

Lawrence was helped off as Derby County went on to lose 3-1. Chris Martin put them ahead shortly after the restart but Leeds responded almost instantly through Pablo Hernandez. Jamie Shackleton added a second before a Matt Clarke own goal capped off a poor afternoon for the Rams.

After the game, Derby County boss Phillip Cocu offered a comment on Lawrence’s injury, saying they are yet to find out the severity of the injury. The Dutchman hopes the injury is not too serious to ensure it does not interfere with Lawrence’s pre-season. He said:

“I did not really have time to see him. I hope it is not too bad. If it is a serious injury then even the pre-season could be in danger, and that is something we do not want.

“At the moment, I don’t have an update.”

It awaits to be seen how severe Lawrence’s injury is. The Rams have Birmingham City in their final game of the season so the club will be hoping to have an answer on his injury before then.

In other Derby County news, one of the club’s January transfer targets is looking likely for a summer transfer – find out more here.