Speaking in a Fan Q&A for The Athletic, journalist Phil Hay has said he ‘wouldn’t rule out’ a Leeds United swoop for Brentford star Said Benrahma if the Bees were to stay in the Championship.

With Leeds United’s place in the Premier League secured, the Whites’ attention will now turn to recruiting for their first season back in the big time for 16 years.

Leeds have secured their spot in the top flight as Champions but the 2nd automatic spot remains up for grabs. West Brom currently occupy the position, with Brentford in 3rd a point behind and Fulham in 4th two behind.

Brentford’s surging run has largely been thanks to star man Said Benrahma, who has been a mainstay in Thomas Frank’s lethal front three. The Algerian has been potent in attack with Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo, attracting Premier League transfer interest.

Now, journalist Phil Hay has been questioned on the possibility of a Leeds United move for Benrahma. Speaking about a possible swoop for the £22.5m-rated man (Todofichajes), Hay said that if Brentford were to fail to win promotion, he wouldn’t rule it out. He said:

“Like loads of clubs, they [Leeds United] naturally like Benrahma. If Brentford stay down then I wouldn’t rule that one out.”

In 42 Championship appearances, Benrahma has scored an impressive 17 goals and laid on nine assists for Brentford. It is no wonder his form is attracting Premier League interest, with the likes of Chelsea said keen.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United look to enter the chase for Benrahma if the Bees fail to win promotion. They will likely face some hefty competition for a deal, so it awaits to be seen how his situation and the chase for his signature pans out.

Leeds United fans, would you like to see your club swoop for Benrahma this summer? Let us know your stance in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Leeds United news, the club are reportedly set to confirm a signing in the coming days – details here.

Would you welcome a summer swoop for Benrahma?