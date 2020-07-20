According to a report from Sky Sports, former Birmingham City and Sunderland striker Kyle Lafferty is in “advanced talks” over a surprise move to Italian Serie B side Reggina.

Sunderland confirmed earlier this summer that they would not be renewing the deal of striker Kyle Lafferty this summer. The striker only signed for the club on a short-term deal in the January transfer window and he is now on the lookout for a new club.

Now, it has emerged that Lafferty could have found himself a new club. Northern Ireland international Lafferty is nearing a move to Italian Serie B new boys Reggina, as per a report from Sky Sports.

It has been claimed that the former Rangers striker is in advanced talks over a move to Reggina after his Sunderland departure. The club are looking to bring in some new faces after promotion from Serie C and Lafferty could be set to arrive to bolster their attacking ranks.

Lafferty, 32, previously spent time playing in the Championship for Burnley, Norwich City and Birmingham City (loan).

He came through Burnley’s academy and played 86 times for the club before earning a move to Scottish giants Rangers. After time with FC Sion and US Palermo, Lafferty then returned to England with Norwich, who he played for 39 times (four goals, four assists) and spent time out on loan with Caykur Rizespor and Birmingham.

He then returned to Scotland with Hearts before a second stint with Rangers, then joining Sarpsborg. Lafferty’s time in Norway was short, leaving after a matter of months to join Sunderland earlier this year. With the Black Cats, the striker scored two goals and laid on one assist in 12 appearances.

Now, with his Sunderland deal up and a return to Italy on the cards, it will be interesting to see how he fares.

Sunderland fans, would you have liked to see Lafferty stay beyond the end of his deal?

