Speaking to Lancs Live, Preston North End manager Alex Neil has moved to play down links with a move for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 regarding Championship interest in Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore. Amid the Latics’ financial worries, a host of their star players have been linked with moves away from the DW Stadium, Moore among the latest.

Now, amid the links with a swoop for Moore, Preston North End boss Alex Neil has commented on the rumours. Speaking to Lancs Live, Neil played down the links as “speculation”. He said:

“It’s speculation. We get linked to players all the time. I think that’s just naturally because we’re getting closer to the transfer window.

“This isn’t a conversation that we’ve had for the last couple of months, but the window opens in 11 days.

“Wigan are in administration, so his agent will be doing what his agent should be doing.”

Wales international has netted nine goals and provided five assists in 34 Championship games so far this season. He has been in prolific form in 2020, scoring seven goals since January 28th after a slow start to the season.

With Wigan’s financial situation opening the door for several players to leave this summer, it will be interesting to see if Moore is among those the club look to cash in on or not. Neil’s words certainly play down rumours of immediate interest, but it awaits to be seen if the club look to make a move later down the line in the summer transfer window.

Preston North End fans, would you welcome a summer swoop for Moore? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Preston North End news, the club’s former captain has joined a League Two club after his deal with the Lilywhites came to an end earlier this summer – find out more about that here.

Would you welcome a summer move for Moore?