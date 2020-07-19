According to French source Foot Mercato, Lorient youngster Illan Meslier is set to be confirmed at Leeds United’s second transfer signing of the summer. This will come about as the Whites take up an option on the youngster’s loan deal.

Meslier arrived at Elland Road essentially as a back-up to Whites no.1 Kiko Casilla, a Champions League winner with Real Madrid. That proved t be the case with the young Frenchman getting just one outing in early January against Arsenal in the FA Cup. It was a game the Whites lost 1-0 but it was a game Meslier impressed in.

Fate intervened and turned him into a starter when Casilla received an eight-game ban for referring to Jonathan Leko using racist terminology.

In essence, Meslier has taken to the Championship like un canard à l’eau. He has shown that he is a stable and dependable stopper at this level. He’s got age and potential on his side so there is plenty of development left in him.

Foot Mercato say that Meslier will be announced as a Leeds United player and that it looks like it will be next week. They write that: “According to our information, the player’s entourage is expected in the coming days in England to finalize the final details of the operation.”

They say that the youngster, who has kept six clean sheets in 9 Championship games, is due to sign a three-year deal at Elland Road. He will become Leeds United’s second signing of the summer after Jack Harrison agreed to a third season on loan at the West Yorkshire club.

