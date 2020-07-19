There was genuine excitement when Leeds United signed Kiko Casilla. Yes, he was effectively 3rd choice at the Bernebeu behind Courtois and Navas but he had a genuine sense of class in his resume.

When he arrived in January, Leeds United were looking to rid themselves of a series of calamity keepers such as Felix Wiedwald and Marco Silvestri. Overall, things looked encouraging although his copybook was blotted last season with a number of high-profile errors.

This season his copybook has been blotted more seriously with the incident where he was found beyond all reasonable doubt to have labelled Jonathan Leko with a racially abusive term. He’s just served an eight-game ban for that offence; it was a ban that was over in time for him to possibly feature against Barnsley.

He didn’t feature against Barnsley but he did feature in today’s 3-1 victory over Derby County in a game where the Whites were already promoted as Champions. However, there is serious noise coming from some in the media that Casilla won’t be a Leeds United player next season, that he will head back to Spain to rebuild a career that has been tarnished.

One person who thinks that Leeds United will be looking elsewhere for a keeper next season is journalist Phil Hay. Writing in a fan Q&A article, Hay puts forward two names that he thinks are in the frame for the Whites:

“Martinez is in the frame at Arsenal and as it stands, Leeds are still to give any indication about what they’ll do with Casilla. But it won’t surprise me at all if they go. Angus Gunn was a name mentioned to me earlier. Leeds were very keen on him in Bielsa’s first summer (he went to Southampton). We’ll see.“

Arsenal stopper Emiliano Martinez has been at The Emirates since 2010 when he joined their reserves from Independiente’s Under-20 set-up. His time at The Gunners has seen him feature just 34 times, the bulk of these appearances (20 across all competitions) being this season due to Bernd Leno’s injury. Other than that, it’s been the bench or a number of loan deals out of the club to such the likes of Reading and Wolves.

24-year-old Gunn joined Southampton from Manchester City in mid-July 2018 after having joined the CItizens from Norwich as a youth player in 2011. He’s featured in 30 games for the Saints in that time, including 10 in this season’s Premier League competition. The last of these, before he dropped to the bench, was the 9-0 home humbling by Leicester as the Foxes ran riot.

Leeds are thought to be ready to turn Illan Meslier’s loan into a permanent, £5m deal from Lorient. The young Frenchman has been a steady influence deputising for Casilla during his enforced ban. He’s handled the rigours of the Championship well but if Leeds are looking to others, such as Arsenal’s Martinez and Southampton’s Gunn then it might suggest that he’s not thought ready for Premier League football.

Should Leeds United go with Kiko Casilla in the Premier League?