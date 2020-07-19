Leeds United Under-23’s boss Carlos Corberán has emerged as a candidate for the Huddersfield Town job.

The Terriers are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Danny Cowley today, despite him securing their Championship status for next season.

Other names in the frame are the likes of Chris Hughton, Nigel Adkins and Lee Johnson, as covered by The72, but one candidate who has emerged is Corberán.

The Sack Race have him as their frontrunner for the vacant Terriers’ position, whilst BetVictor have installed him as their current 1/2 favourite.

Corberán, who is 37 years old, has worked as Leeds Under-23’s boss since Marcelo Bielsa took over in 2018. Would he now leave the Whites after their promotion to the Premier League?

The highly-rated young coach played for Valencia during his brief playing career before retiring at the age of 23 to focus on coaching.

He started out at Villarreal in La Liga and worked under Manuel Pellegrini and Juan Carlos Fernandez. The Spaniard then embarked on spells in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, albeit with a brief stint back in Spain at second tier side Alcorcon in between.

Corberán then worked in Cyrpus at Doxa and Ermis before linking up with Bielsa at Leeds two year ago.

He has been a hit with the Whites’ Under-23’s and his side have won the PDL Northern League and then became Professional Development League champions.

Corberán faces a big decision on his future at Leeds if fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield come calling for him.

