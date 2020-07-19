Huddersfield Town are in the hunt for a new manager after surprisingly sacking Danny Cowley. Here are five potential candidates to replace him-

Chris Hughton- He has been available since parting company with Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last season. The ex-Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Norwich City boss has emerged as an early frontrunner for the Huddersfield vacancy.

Carlos Corberan- Leeds United’s Under-23’s coach is a name in the frame in for the Terriers. The 37-year-old has worked under Marcelo Bielsa since 2018 having previously coached in Spain, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus.

Nigel Adkins- The 55-year-old is an option for the Yorkshire side and has been weighing up his next managerial role since leaving Hull City in June last year. He won promotions in the past at Scunthorpe United and Southampton before embarking on spells at Reading and Sheffield United. He then spent a season-and-a-half with the Tigers.

Lee Johnson- Could Huddersfield hand him a swift return to the dugout? Bristol City sacked him earlier this month and he spent four years at Ashton Gate. He will be eager to get back into the game as soon as possible and could be considered by the Terriers this summer.

Nigel Clough- If they want experience than he could be their man. He is also free and ready to work again after leaving Burton Albion. The ex-Derby County and Sheffield United manager is someone to look at for Huddersfield.



