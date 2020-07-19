Huddersfield Town have struggled for results this season but pulled one out of the bag on Friday, beating West Brom 2-1 to all but secure their Championship status for the season. That wasn’t enough to satisfy the powers-that-be at the John Smith’s Stadium as Cowley was dismissed earlier today and before their final match of the season on Wednesday.

Cowley left Lincoln City to take up the Huddersfield hot seat in early September last year after Town had not impressed under German boss Jan Siewert after their relegation from the Premier League.

Despite 13 wins during his time in charge at the West Yorkshire club, Cowley hasn’t been able to prevent the Terriers slide down the table. Now it appears that Huddersfield’s top brass are looking for a change in direction as they look to plan for what is likely another season in the second tier of English football.

Speaking in the statement put out on the club website, Town Chairman Phil Hodgkinson said:

“I would like to place my thanks on record to Danny and Nicky for their hard work and dedication towards securing the Club’s place in the Sky Bet Championship for next season. That was the clear priority when they were appointed in September and we are very grateful that has been achieved. We all wish Danny and Nicky all the best for the future and they leave with my best wishes in their future endeavours.”

Town’s thoughts now turn to Wednesday’s last game of the season against Millwall at the New Den. From then, it is a case of finding the right man to move them on next season.

