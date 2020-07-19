On-loan Crewe Alexandra midfielder Josh Lundstram played his part in helping Altrincham reach the Vanarama National League North play-off semi-finals by beating neighbours Chester 3-2 in an eliminator match at The J.Davidson Stadium this afternoon.

After joining Alty on loan in January, Lundstram was recently given the green light to represent the non-league club in the Vanarama National League North play-offs. The youngster was tenacious in his central midfield role, helping Altrincham defeat 10-man Chester this afternoon to set up a semi-final tie at promotion favourites York City next weekend.

Lundstram played the first 65 minutes of the match against Chester before being replaced by Simon Richman with Altrincham holding a comfortable two-goal advantage.

The home side took the lead in the 35th minute when Josh Hancock drilled the ball home from 25 yards before an Elliott Durrell penalty kick made it 2-0 early in the second period after John Johnston had fouled Daniel Mooney in the area, a frantic decision which saw the Chester midfielder shown a red card. Durrell quickly notched his brace and Altrincham’s third with a low effort across goal before goals from Chester’s George Glendon and Matty Hughes set up a tense finale. In the end, Altrincham held on as they moved to within two wins of a return to the Vanarama National League.

On loan midfielder Lundstram came through the much-respected Crewe Alexandra academy system and signed professional terms with The Alex in 2017. Prior to his loan move to sixth tier side Altrincham, Lundstram had starred for Crewe Alexandra’s Under-23 side. Despite finding first team opportunities hard to come by at Gresty Road, Lundstram is still rated highly by manager David Artell who took up an option to extend the player’s contract with Crewe Alexandra by a further year earlier this summer.

This afternoon saw the 21-year-old make his 11th appearance of the season for Altrincham and the player will be hoping that his loan spell at The J.Davidson Stadium may help increase his chances of first team minutes for parent club Crewe Alexandra next season.

