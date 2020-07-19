Speaking to the club’s official website, Luton Town winger Kazenga LuaLua has issued a rallying cry after scoring a late winner against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Kazenga LuaLua’s late goal gave Luton Town a chance at Championship survival going into the final game of the season, while also condemning their opponent’s Hull City to what looks like certain relegation.

LuaLua – who came on with 20 minutes remaining – fired home from 20 yards to secure a vital three points. The win lifts them to 22nd spot and puts them level on points with Charlton Athletic.

After the game, the winger spoke to the club’s official website to reflect on the win, also discussing his comeback from recent injury problems. He said:

“Since we got back from the lockdown it has been hard for me because I had a little knee issue. Thank god I have managed to recover so I can try and help the boys but it’s frustrating not playing the games and with my myself because I wanted to be fit to try and help the team, but these things happen.

“I’m fit now and trying to help the team. It has been hard for me personally but it’s a team game, you can be angry and all of this, but the team comes first. The most important thing for me was we got three points, it doesn’t matter who scores.

“It’s a team effort, we are all together in this and we are fighting until the end so it was nice to celebrate with the boys, really nice.”

With the victory putting Luton Town in with a chance of safety, the Hatters will be hoping to pull off an unlikely escape on the final day, when they face Blackburn Rovers.

Can Luton Town survive? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Can Luton Town survive?