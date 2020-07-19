16 years, 16 long and frustrating years, that’s what Leeds United fans had been waiting for in regard to Premier League promotion. 740+ games and 15 managers and they’ve achieved it and it is down to one man – Marcelo Bielsa. The Sun says that he is about to be rewarded with a bumper new deal.

The luminary Argentinian coach has reinvented Leeds United from the bottom up. From making players realise the value of the average fan by making them pick up litter to reinvigorating a jaded side that finished 13th before he arrived, Bielsa has changed everything.

The football that he brought with him, that swashbuckling style that presses opponents back and starves them of the ball, has been breath-taking to watch. It is what has driven the club forward and improved individual players.

Put simply – Marcelo Bielsa is God.

However, with such undoubted brilliance comes a high cost. He’s currently said to be on a £6m-per-year package for him and his staff and is well worth that outlay. However, The Sun’s Ken Lawrence says that the Whites are wanting to tie him down to a deal package worth a staggering £8m-per-year.

Leeds United plan talks about next season and, no doubt, Bielsa’s situation will be right up there and prominent. Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear, speaking in an interview carried by BBC Radio Leeds, said of these talks:

“Victor, Andrea and I will be straight in with Marcelo next week and talking about plans for the next season, exactly as we did at the start of this season. He has a review, he knows the direction he wants to take the club in and it will go from things we need on the playing side right through to changes he wants to be made at Thorp Arch.“

Leeds United fans, buoyed by Premier League promotion won’t begrudge Marcelo Bielsa a penny of that £8m which, to them, will be money well spent.

Is Marcelo Bielsa REALLY worth £8m-a-year to Leeds United?