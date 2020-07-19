Barnsley have confirmed on their official club website that captain Alex Mowatt has been named as the supporters’ Player of the Season.

With a difficult campaign almost at an end, Barnsley fans have moved to vote for their Player of the Season. Now, the winner of the vote has been revealed.

68% of Barnsley supporters agreed that captain and star midfielder Alex Mowatt has been the Tykes’ best player throughout the 2019/20 campaign. Mowatt placed top of the pile, with Jacob Brown and Conor Chaplin coming in second and third place respectively.

Upon the announcement, Mowatt reacted to the news on the club’s official website. The Barnsley skipper said that he is proud to have won the title having set himself the goal of winning the award at the start of the season. He said:

“To get the fans’ award is just what you always want really. They see you every week, so if they reckon you’re the best player, you can’t really complain!

“I didn’t get this one last season, so I really made it an aim for myself this year. I wish we’d had a much better campaign naturally, but I’m proud to recieve these awards today and want to thank the Reds fans for their terrific support this season.”

Mowatt, 25, has missed out on only two Championship games all season. He has been a fixture in the Barnsley side under both Daniel Stendel and Gerhard Struber, scoring three goals and laying on eight assists in 43 league appearances.

