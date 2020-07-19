Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that West Ham United winger Grady Diangana could rejoin the Baggies for a second loan spell in an interview with West Brom News.

Diangana has spent this season on loan at the Hawthorns and has enjoyed some really impressive performances, registering seven goals and six assists in his 29 Championship appearances.

The 22-year-old is valued at around £20million which could be out of the price range of West Brom decreasing their chances of signing him on a permanent deal.

However, it has been reported that the Hammers are open to allowing Diangana to leave for another loan spell in the Premier League.

“In the Premier League, would I see him playing regularly for West Ham? Probably not,” Phillips said.

“I’m sure that if they go up, West Brom would like to secure his services and I’m pretty sure the player would like to stay at West Brom and play for them in the Premier League.”

“I’d like to see him in a Baggies shirt next season if they’re in the Premier League.”

The West Brom supporters are all huge fans of the England under-21 international and would welcome him back to the Hawthorns with open arms.

There is no doubt that Albion would have to secure promotion to the top-flight to stand any chance of landing the winger for another loan spell.

The next stage of development for Diangana would be to gain regular first-team football in the Premier League and this could be at West Brom.

