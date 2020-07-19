Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said striker Sam Cosgrove – who was linked with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City in January – could be on the move this summer.

In recent transfer windows, Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship. As covered here on The72, the likes of Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City were all linked in January.

Now, ahead of the summer transfer window, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has spoken out on Cosgrove’s situation. Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, McInnes admitted the striker is likely to move on this summer, also commenting on French side Guingamp’s offer. He said:

“If it’s a strong offer, it has to be looked at in the circumstances. We’ve been pretty strong about the fact we won’t sell willy-nilly, but the overall package [from Guingamp] was substantial.

“And, we know that this window and next is the best chance for us to maximise the potential of Sam because he’s got two seasons left of his deal.

“I spoke to Sam and said it was a move he should take if it felt right and the finances were right.

“It was entirely his decision but I don’t think it was financially right for him or he thought that France was his next step. Some might say that’s a lack of ambition, but others might say it shows the confidence he has in himself.

“I think he’ll be on the radar of a lot of people and his name will have been discussed. I’m pretty sure we will be tested but it’s got to be right for everybody.”

As a youngster, Cosgrove spent time in the academies of Everton and Wigan Athletic. He appeared once for the Latics’ senior side before departing in 2017 to sign for Carlisle United.

After a short stint with Carlisle, Cosgrove made the move to Aberdeen in January 2018. Since then, he has gone on to score 44 goals and lay on eight assists in 88 appearances.

With McInnes latest words seemingly opening the door for Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, it will be interesting to see if any of them look to reignite their interest in the striker this summer.

Would you welcome a move for Cosgrove this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, one of the club’s former players has been snapped up by a League Two club – find out more here.

﻿Would you welcome a move for Cosgrove this summer?