Sky Sports pundits have given their promotion verdicts involving West Bromwich Albion and claimed that the Baggies just need to “hold their nerve” to get the job done as they spoke on the Sunday Supplement Show.

Dominic King and Sami Mokbel offered their opinions on the second automatic promotion spot and King said that West Brom have been outstanding and deserve to be in the Premier League.

“We talk about managers doing great work – Bilic also deserves credit for what he’s done at West Brom.”

“They had a misstep against Huddersfield on Friday night but they are a Premier League club in all but name. They just need to hold their nerve in the final game now.”

“Bilic has been outstanding since he came in. I’d like to see them go up. They always add something to the Premier League.”

With the Midlands side having been in the top two since last October, failure to win promotion automatically would leave their fate in the hands of the play-offs – something which Mokbel believes they would struggle in.

“You fear for them if they don’t go up automatically. You just lose 5%, you’re so disappointed that you go into the play-offs in a low.”

“If they don’t go up automatically I suspect they would find it increasingly difficult to get back in the Premier League through the play-offs.”

For West Brom to have to settle for a play-off spot would hit their confidence immeasurably and it is difficult to see how they would lift their spirits for a play-off charge.

West Brom know they need to match or better Brentford’s result to win promotion whilst a win would ensure they can’t be caught by fourth-placed Fulham.

Will West Bromwich Albion win automatic promotion?