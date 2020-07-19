As per a report from The News, defender Brandon Haunstrup has played 45 minutes in a friendly for Kilmarnock after rejecting a new deal at Portsmouth.

Defender Brandon Haunstrup is on the lookout for a new club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. As covered here on The72, Bristol Rovers have been linked with the out of contract Portsmouth defender. Now, amid reports emerging earlier this week claiming a move to Scotland could be on the cards, it seems a move to Scotland is looking more and more likely.

Kilmarnock were said to have entered talks with Haunstrup earlier this week and it has been revealed that he featured in a friendly for the club. The 23-year-old played in 45 minutes against Motherwell, with Killie winning the match 3-2.

The latest update will be a big blow to Bristol Rovers’ rumoured interest in Haunstrup. Ben Garner is keen to kick on with recruitment after signing Josh Grant, his attention will turn to adding more new faces. However, Haunstrup looks set to be moving elsewhere after this latest development.

Haunstrup, 23, has been with Portsmouth for entire career to date – excluding a brief loan spell with Sutton United. In total, the defender has played in 57 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on five assists along the way.

Bristol Rovers fans, how do you feel about Haunstrup’s proposed move to Scotland? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Bristol Rovers news, the club announced their first summer signing earlier this weekend – details here.

Would you have liked Haunstrup to join Bristol Rovers?