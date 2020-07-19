Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said a Swansea City return for loaned in goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is “possible”.

It’s a possible. Would there be a fee? Can you afford it? Got these pay deferrals to sort first surely. https://t.co/Da77j0U3JE — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2020

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has become a popular figure at Swansea City. His loan spell at the Liberty Stadium has been a successful one, picking up valuable Championship experience away from parent club Newcastle United.

As covered here on The72, Woodman has been vocal about how much he has enjoyed his time with Swansea City. Now, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has offered a comment on a potential return.

Speaking on Twitter, Nixon said a return to South Wales is “possible” for Woodman. However, he added that finances would have to be available if a fee was included in a return. With the current financial situation clubs up and down the country are in, the Swans would have to make sure a deal is at a reasonable price.

Woodman, 23, has been a mainstay in Steve Cooper’s side since joining on loan last summer. Only injury has seen him drop out of the side recently, notching up 43 Championship appearances over the course of the campaign. In the process, he has kept an impressive 13 clean sheets, helping the Swans mount a play-off push.

Another loan move away from Newcastle United could be around the corner for Woodman. The former England youth international is unlikely to break into the club’s starting 11, with Magpies star Martin Dubravka locking down a spot in between the sticks since his arrival.

Swansea City fans, do you want to see Woodman make a return this summer? Let us know your stance in the poll below.

Do you want Woodman back at Swansea City next season?