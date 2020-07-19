With one match-day series left, The Championship relegation battle could not be closer, with no one already down, everything is to play for, and three must go.

The magic number (points-wise) is 52, although Huddersfield sit on 51 points and could now only go down if a remarkable turn of events took place. Yet, this is possibly the most exciting league in the world right now and what with Hull conceding 8 last week. If the goal difference swings with Huddersfield losing to Millwall and Luton Beating Blackburn (15 goal swing required) they could still slip.

But let’s look at the more likely outcomes, starting in 24th place.

Depending on Sunday’s game, Barnsley (currently 24th with two games to play) are the most likely to drop. On 43 points, a loss on Sunday at home to Nottingham Forest would send them down, but, three points in the bag could make a tough trip to Brentford on Wednesday worth the watch.

Hull City have made this predictor quite easy, with a bold ambition on getting relegated. The Tigers need to win at Cardiff, then hope Leeds smash Charlton, (causing a huge goal difference swing) and hope Luton also lose. Statistically speaking, Hull are going on a League One tour.

So with three of the contenders now either safe or doomed, we have a straight race between four. Luton, the previous favourites could upset the apple cart with a win at Blackburn, which would condemn Hull and Barnsley, and throw Charlton, Birmingham and Middlesbrough into the fight.

Charlton away at Leeds is a tricky one, Leeds, now promoted may suffer from after the ‘Lord Mayor’s show’ whilst the Addicks will be up for the fight. An unlikely win for Charlton would concern Birmingham fans, a tough home game to Derby becoming a must-win, as a draw would consign them to demotion, goal difference being their particular reaper.

Middlesbrough sits in 19th currently and may regard themselves as safe. Although facing Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough is no easy match, a win would keep them safe, a draw might do the job.

If the bookies are anything to go by the expected results are as follows:

Barnsley to lose, and be relegated

Hull to lose, and be relegated

Luton to win, and survive

Charlton to lose, and be relegated

Birmingham to win, and survive

Middlesbrough to lose, but survive

But this is football, and we love it for this reason.

Who drops on the last day?