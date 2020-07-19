The new Tranmere Rovers boss Mike Jackson will be looking to bolster their squad this summer. Here are five players he could sign-

Alex Woodyard- The midfielder spent the second-half of the past season on loan at Prenton Park and is now a free agent after being released by Peterborough United. There may be question marks over whether he would drop into League Two, but he could be worth a punt.

Alex Baptiste- He is available on a free after parting company with Doncaster Rovers. Jackson played with the veteran defender at Blackpool. The 34-year-old would add more options and depth to Tranmere’s defensive department and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date.

Joss Labadie, Newport County- He is a familiar name to Tranmere fans having played for the Whites from 2010 to 2012. The experienced midfielder is another ex-teammate of Jackson’s and they played together at Shrewsbury Town.

Gozie Ugwu, Ebbsfleet United- The 27-year-old played under Jackson during his stint as manager of Shrewsbury in the 2013/14. He scored 13 goals this past season for Ebbsfleet in the National League and is an option for Tranmere as they look to strengthen their attack. The Oxford-born forward has previously played for the likes of Yeovil Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Chesterfield.

Joseph Mills, Forest Green Rovers- He is a final player the new Tranmere manager had with the Shrews. The left-back has bags of fourth tier experience and could be considered by the Whites as they scour the market for reinforcements.



Happy with the appointment of Jackson, Tranmere fans?