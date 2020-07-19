Five players Mike Jackson could sign for Tranmere Rovers this summer
The new Tranmere Rovers boss Mike Jackson will be looking to bolster their squad this summer. Here are five players he could sign-
Alex Woodyard- The midfielder spent the second-half of the past season on loan at Prenton Park and is now a free agent after being released by Peterborough United. There may be question marks over whether he would drop into League Two, but he could be worth a punt.
Alex Baptiste- He is available on a free after parting company with Doncaster Rovers. Jackson played with the veteran defender at Blackpool. The 34-year-old would add more options and depth to Tranmere’s defensive department and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date.
Joss Labadie, Newport County- He is a familiar name to Tranmere fans having played for the Whites from 2010 to 2012. The experienced midfielder is another ex-teammate of Jackson’s and they played together at Shrewsbury Town.
Gozie Ugwu, Ebbsfleet United- The 27-year-old played under Jackson during his stint as manager of Shrewsbury in the 2013/14. He scored 13 goals this past season for Ebbsfleet in the National League and is an option for Tranmere as they look to strengthen their attack. The Oxford-born forward has previously played for the likes of Yeovil Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Chesterfield.
Joseph Mills, Forest Green Rovers- He is a final player the new Tranmere manager had with the Shrews. The left-back has bags of fourth tier experience and could be considered by the Whites as they scour the market for reinforcements.