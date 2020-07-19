It was a very warm welcome that Jean-Kevin Augustin received when he arrived at Elland Road on loan in January. It is safe to say that Whites fans were genuinely excited at the former PSG prospect arriving on their doorstep from Red Bull Leipzig. However, things didn’t work out and German source Sport1 says that it has now gone legal with lawyers involved.

The promise and excitement of Augustin arriving at Elland Road was genuine but soon faded. He managed just 48 minutes across three games before tweaking a hamstring and having to swap the bench for the treatment room.

The Covid-19 lockdown intervened and that gave the French striker the opportunity to get over the injury and work himself towards the levels of fitness that Marcelo Bielsa demands of his players. Videos released during lockdown seemed to suggest that he’d managed to do both.

He suffered another injury setback before football resumed and this effective underlined that he would not make any measure of impact at Elland Road. The decision was made by the Whites management that they would not extend his loan to cover the extended season and Augustin was sent back to Germany.

It also became apparent that Leeds United would not be wanting to convert the initial loan to a mandatory purchase obligation should they gain Premier League promotion. That clause was activated Friday when West Bromwich Albion lost 2-1 at Huddersfield Town. Sport1 suggest that Red Bull Leipzig are not going to let this matter lie. They write that “FIFA lawyers now have to clarify whether Leipzig will receive the money or not.”

In one respect, you can understand Leipzig’s insistence that Leeds United honour the deal that they made when agreeing to take him on loan. However, you can also sympathise with Leeds’ viewpoint regarding Augustin and that he would not be the type of player they want. It’s certainly a messy situation and, with lawyers involved, it isn’t going to get tidier any time soon.

Will Leeds United escape from this Jean-Kevin Augustin tangled mess?