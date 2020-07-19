Last night it was confirmed by Victor Orta, during an interview with Radio Marca, that Leeds United had made their first signing of the summer by bringing Jack Harrison in on loan from Manchester City for the third season in succession. The option that the Whites held, as per Phil Hay’s tweet (below), will be actioned next summer.

As reported elsewhere yesterday Leeds have agreed to take Jack Harrison on loan from Man City again next season. The original option to sign him permanently was in place until the end of May. It's been renegotiated and Leeds intend to to exercise it next summer now. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 19, 2020

You can see why United have actioned this ‘capture’ of Manchester City youngster Harrison and it isn’t just a case of ‘better the devil you know’. Jack Harrison’s current campaign with Leeds, his second season here, was an improvement over his first season under Marcelo Bielsa. He has featured in all 44 Leeds games so far, starting every game and has completed 94% of the minutes.

He’s gone on to improve on every aspect of his game this season and that can be seen in not only his performance but also his output. He has netted 6 goals and provide 8 assists. Those figures added to his all-round play and the fact he knows the system of Marcelo Bielsa, means his ‘capture’ was almost a shoo-in.

However, with Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear saying that the Whites are planning for the Premier League already, then it isn’t too big a stretch of the imagination to suggest that next on the signing agenda is impressive young stopper Illan Meslier.

The youngster is nearing the end of his extended loan deal with the Whites from French Ligue 2 side Lorient. Since Kiko Casilla was slapped with an eight-match ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko, Meslier was thrust into the cauldron of the Championship.

He’s handled that well, showing calmness and composure when needed. There’s the adage of an ‘old head on young shoulders’ and Meslier epitomises that. He’s more than demonstrated that he can cope with the expectation and he fits Biesla’s demand for a goalkeeper model to a T.

There’s much talk that there is an option to buy him permanently for £5m from Lorient. It wouldn’t be a surprise if that news was the next to come through from Elland Road, via Spanish radio or some other means.

Is Illan Meslier a signing Leeds United should splash £5m on?