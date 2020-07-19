Hull City are on the verge of relegation to League One for the first time since 2005.

The Tigers lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town yesterday meaning they go into the final day of the season on Wednesday needing to win at Play-Off chasing Cardiff City and hope other results go their way.

Hull have won just once since the turn of the year and look set to slip into the third tier just three years after dropping out of the Premier League.

Grant McCann, who took over from Nigel Adkins last summer, would be under some serious pressure at any other club, but the Tigers’ owners the Allams are showing no sign of sacking him yet.

He spoke after the game yesterday, as per Hull Live: “The owners here have been 100 per cent behind me and I can’t thank them enough. They could’ve sacked me three months ago, there’s no point beating around the bush.

“But I think they see the bigger picture. It may have to be a step back to go forwards but one thing we won’t do is give up. We won’t go to Cardiff and roll over.”

When asked whether it’ll take a miracle for his side to survive, McCann said: “Of course. We need a win first and foremost before we worry about anyone else.”

Hull were promoted to the Championship 15 years ago and have since been promoted to the top flight three times. They have also reached the FA Cup final since then and played in the Europa League.

