Blackpool and Fleetwood Town want recently released Bolton Wanderers midfielder Jason Lowe, as per a report by the Gazette.

The ex-England Under-21 international is weighing up his next move as a free agent.

Lowe, who is 28 years old, was one of 14 senior players that left Bolton at the end of the past season. He spent two years with the Trotters and played 71 games for them in all competitions.

The Wigan-born midfielder started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks for the Lancashire side. He went onto make 196 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

Lowe left Rovers on a permanent basis for the first time in his career to join Birmingham City three years ago. However, he switched to Bolton after just a year in the Midlands.

Blackpool are in the hunt for some signings this summer as Neil Critchley looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. Lowe is an experienced player who would be a shrewd signing for the Seasiders on a free.

However, the Tangerines may have to face competition from League One rivals Fleetwood for his signature. Joey Barton’s men will be aiming to get in the Play-Offs again next term and will need some reinforcements over the coming months.

Lowe will not be short of interest in the third tier after his release from Bolton and will careful consider his next move.

