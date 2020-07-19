It took 16 years, over 700 games, saw off 15 managers but Leeds United eventually got back to the promised land of the Premier League and they did so without having to lift a finger this weekend. Now thoughts turn to next season and CEO Angus Kinnear says that the process has already started.

No one at Leeds United, be they members of the backroom staff, board-level members or even fans would say that this squad would be good enough to consolidate in the Premier League. Of course, additions are going to be needed – that goes without saying.

Speaking to gathered journalists, in an interview carried by BBC Radio Leeds, Kinnear spoke about a lot of topics in some depth and addressed the issue of rebuilding the team.

Speaking candidly, Kinnear seems to offer assurances to the fans, fans who he said deserve to be rewarded for their patience and fervourous support with an excellent side. Reassuringly he spoke about rebuilding saying:

“We’ve got the players we want in terms of the current squad. We know we need to strengthen. As you take the step up, you need to strengthen. Targets have been identified. As you can imagine, we are working on them already, we are working on them now. Today, it started in earnest and that recruitment is going to be the challenge because the window’s so short.”

That ‘starting in earnest is definitely true with Leeds United announcing, through Victor Orta talking to a Spanish radio station, that the Whites had snapped up Jack Harrison for a third season on loan at Elland Road whilst still maintaining the option to purchase.

With Jack Harrison confirmed as the first through the transfer door, that only whets the appetite of Leeds United fans who will be desperate to know who else the club has in their sights.

What level of changes does the Leeds United squad need to be competitive?