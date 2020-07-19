Speaking on Instagram, former Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers defender Matt Mills has announced his retirement.

Forest Green announced upon the end of their campaign that defender Matt Mills would be leaving at the end of his contract. The experienced centre-back left The New Lawn after one year and has now moved to provide an update on his situation.

Mills has moved to confirm that he is hanging up his boots, bringing an end to his 16-year senior career. The former Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers man made the announcement earlier this week, moving to thank those who have helped him along the way.

Speaking on Instagram, Mills said:

“It’s time for me to walk away from the game I love. My boots have been hung up for the last time.

“This is a very emotional day for me, not because it’s the end, I’m ready for that. It’s the fact that for as long as I can remember I have been a footballer and it’s all I’ve ever known.

“Football on the face of it is just a game but to me it will always be more than that. It has provided me with a career and given me memories I could have only ever dreamt of.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have represented the clubs I have and worked with some amazing people. Thank you! It hasn’t always been easy and I don’t want to kid anyone it has been. But these experiences – good and bad – are all sent to test us and make us better people.

“Lastly thank you to my family for the support you’ve given me I love you all and I hope I’ve made you proud. I’m very excited for what the future will bring. Thank you all for your support.”

Mills started out his career with Southampton, coming through the Saints’ youth academy and picking up senior experience with Coventry City and Bournemouth. Mills left Southampton to sign for Manchester City in 2006, featuring three times for the club while also spending time out on loan with Colchester United and Doncaster Rovers.

Mills went on to move to Doncaster in a permanent deal in 2008, remaining with the club for three years. The centre-back went on to play for Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley, Pune City and Forest Green before calling it a day on his career earlier this week.

