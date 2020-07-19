The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Bolton Wanderers are keen on a loan deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood.

Bolton. Keen on Sheff U keeper Eastwood. Possible loan for season. Been at Scunthorpe. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2020

Bolton Wanderers are preparing for next season in League Two after suffering relegation in the 2019/20 campaign. New manager Ian Evatt will be hoping to bring some new faces in to make his mark on the Trotters’ squad and now, it has been claimed that Bolton are eyeing up a deal for a new goalkeeper.

Sheffield United’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is reportedly wanted by Bolton Wanderers, as per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon. Eastwood spent the first half of last season out on loan and could spend time on loan in the fourth tier next season if Evatt’s side come calling.

With Scunthorpe United, Eastwood played in 16 games across all competitions. He only spent the first half of the season with the Iron but kept a decent seven clean sheets in the process. Along the way, he conceded 19 goals before returning to parent club Sheffield United during the January transfer window.

Eastwood is a product of the Blades’ youth academy and has picked up the vast majority of his senior experience while out on loan. He has appeared three times for Sheffield United’s senior side, also spending time out on loan with Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Chesterfield.

