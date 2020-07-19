Speaking to West London Sport, QPR manager Mark Warburton has confirmed that star man Bright Osayi-Samuel is nearing a move away from the club, with a move to Club Brugge nearing completion.

The Daily Mail reported this weekend that QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel is nearing a £4.75m transfer to Belgian side Club Brugge. The exciting winger has been subject to interest in the run-up to the summer window and now, the move looks close.

Speculation ramped up when he was left out of QPR’s matchday squad for their 4-3 win over Millwall. His exclusion left fans worried that the end of Osayi-Samuel’s time at the club was nearing an end and now, manager Mark Warburton has confirmed “advanced talks” are taking place over a move away.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said:

“There’s very strong interest from a Belgian club. Bright was training with us yesterday to start today. But talks are now at an advanced stage and it was a case of acting in everyone’s interests.

“No paperwork has been finalised but talks are certainly at an advanced stage.”

Osayi-Samuel has played in 36 games across all competitions for the R’s over the course of this season, scoring six goals and laying on nine assists in the process. Alongside Eberechi Eze, he has become one of QPR’s most creative forces, proving to be a troublemaker for Championship defences.

