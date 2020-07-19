Mansfield Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Derby County and Coventry City defender Farrend Rawson has joined the club after his departure from Forest Green Rovers.

Former Derby County youngster Farrend Rawson has been on the lookout for a new club since his departure from Forest Green Rovers earlier this summer. Now, it has been revealed that he has a new club.

Mansfield Town have moved to bring Rawson in on a free transfer. He comes in to bolster Graham Coughlan’s defensive ranks ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. Rawson has signed a two-year contract at Field Mill, becoming their fifth signing of the summer.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Coughlan spoke to the club’s official website. On Rawson’s arrival, the Stags boss said he is a “terrific addition to our squad”. He said:

“This is another terrific addition to our squad. For someone so young, Faz has amassed a lot of experience and game time and with the right coaching he can definitely push himself to the next level.

“He is honest, hard-working and a real commanding figure in both boxes. Faz and his wife have shown real commitment to this move, given they have recently had a new born baby.

“We are delighted to have him on board and can’t wait to get started.”

Rawson was a fixture in Forest Green Rovers’ side since joining from Derby County in January 2018. In total, Rawson has played in 97 games across all competitions for the club, scoring four goals in the process.

Rawson is a product of Derby County’s youth academy, making his breakthrough into senior football during loan spells away from Pride Park. Rawson, 23, spent time on loan with Rotherham United, Coventry City and Accrington Stanley before joining Forest Green.

Mansfield Town fans, are you happy with the signing of Rawson? Let us know what your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Mansfield Town news, one of the club’s recently released players has announced his retirement – find out more about that here.

Are you happy with Rawson's arrival?