The transfer rumour-mill is already in full swing, and with it comes more speculation about Ipswich Town’s talented midfielder Flynn Downes, and the loyal blues are not happy with the suggested price tag.

Downes, 21 has been linked with pretty much all the championship clubs and a good handful of Premier League teams to boot, the combative midfield-maestro fits the bill for any team looking to invest in youth, and the latest to be linked would certainly appreciate lowering their squad age.

Crystal Palace have been reportedly testing the water regarding Downes, and the Brentwood-born Ipswich academy graduate could well rejuvenate the Selhurst Park centre.

The Athletic have claimed that a price of £4 million is likely to persuade the Suffolk club to part with one of their most prized assets, although Ipswich fans on twitter believe this is a low ball level, brought on mainly due to the club’s failure to win promotion back to the Championship.

Twitter: £4m for Downes is a consequence of relegation, it’s a consequence of staying down, it’s a consequence of so many th… https://t.co/vnCIebGlqK (@Sko0lyard)

Indeed, as a Town fan myself I can honestly say that Downes is one of the best prospects in a town shirt for many years, although not in the same mould as Kieron Dyer, Downes shows a similar level of promise. £4 Million feels like the price tags have been placed by a disgruntled employee at Home Bargains, rather than a skilled negotiator, desperate for his club to succeed.

On the flip side, an injection of such value would go a long way to plugging the financial ‘black hole’ spoken of by General Manager Lee O’Neill, who claimed the season curtailment and subsequent refunds could end up taking closer to £10 million – the same amount it costs a Premier league team for a not guilty Financial Fair play verdict – from the club’s coffers.

Even if this rumour is just the usual 2+2 equalling 5 in the ‘Palace need a midfielder”’ vein of idle reporting, it almost certainly won’t be the last time you hear Downes mentioned with the word ‘transfer’.

