Leeds United are set to embark on their first Premier League campaign in 16 years when the new season begins. However, they certainly are not hanging around and have already announced their first signing for that campaign and it will be a familiar face – Jack Harrison.

Harrison will enter into a third season-long loan with the Whites with confirmation coming via the Spanish radio program from Radio Marca (below)

Speaking to Radio Marca, Leeds United Director of Football, Victor Orta, confirms that United will be taking up an option to keep the Manchester City youngster at Elland Road for a third run. He told the interviewer so saying: “Prolong the loan of Jack Harrison? I can’t say anything. Well, OK, I’ll give you the exclusive.”

👨‍🎓 Víctor Orta, director deportivo del @LUFC, en @Marcador 🗣️ “Todavía tengo esa pasión de fan, de vivir el fútbol” 🗣️ “¿Prolongar la cesión de Jack Harrison? No puedo decir nada, bueno va, os doy la exclusiva” 💪 #ElDeporteEsNuestrohttps://t.co/cMrH5mzVLG — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 18, 2020

Jack Harrison’s current campaign with Leeds, his second season here, was an improvement over his first season under Marcelo Bielsa. He has featured in all 44 Leeds games so far, starting every game and has completed 94% of the minutes.

Away from this, his direct running and eye for a goal has seen him notch up 6 goals and provide 8 assists. His energetic style has been evident in helping drive Leeds United forward and turning opposing defenders on their heels.

It is a welcome sign that the Whites have moved to secure Harrison from Manchester City for another term. It also means, according to the Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, that Leeds United will still have the option to purchase him at the end of next season.

