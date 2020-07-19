Bristol Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that ex-Plymouth Argyle loan man Josh Grant has signed upon the end of his deal with Chelsea.

Bristol Rovers have kicked off their recruitment ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. The League One side have moved to bring in the versatile Josh Grant on a free transfer, coming in to bolster Ben Garner’s ranks.

Chelsea academy graduate Grant’s deal with the Stamford Bridge club came to an end earlier this summer and it has not taken him long to be snapped up by a new team.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement, Grant revealed the reasons behind his decision to join the Gas. He said he is looking forward to working under Ben Garner, saying:

“The plan Ben had for me, as an individual and for the club, is what made me want to sign. I think he wants to move forward, he realises where I’m at in my career and I think now is the time for me to kick on and progress as much as I can.

“Coming up through Chelsea, you’re privileged and you’re lucky, but when you hit the real world you think ‘It’s time to make a name for myself without that Chelsea tag now,’ and I think this is the perfect place for me to start that.”

Grant impressed during his time on loan with Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. The versatile defender played in 30 games across all competitions for the Pilgrims, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in the process. He mainly featured at centre-back but played further forward at times in a defensive midfield role.

Now, making his first career move after his Chelsea departure, Grant will be looking forward to pressing on with his development at the Memorial Stadium.

