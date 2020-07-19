Leeds United are both promoted and are champions and all without kicking a ball in anger. West Brom losing to Huddersfield saw the Whites promoted and Brentford’s loss to Stoke saw them crowned champions.

The turnaround that Marcelo Bielsa has achieved is nothing short of astounding. In two years, Bielsa has taken a side that limped to 13th place in 2017/18 to Championship champions in just two seasons.

Indeed, it is more than that. It’s not just a case of taking the side to those heights, he’s taken the squad. Looking at the line-up of players that will be lifting that trophy, it is largely the bulk of the squad that was there and struggling under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom.

No one is kidding themselves that what Leeds United have at their disposal now will be good enough for the Premier League. Obviously, additions will need to be made but Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear mentions just what the club has done to ensure that the foundations are in place.

Responding to Adam Pope in a lengthy interview carried by BBC Radio Leeds, Kinnear is quick to talk about this. On this point, Kinnear states:

“We are in a good position with the squad we have. Everyone has been tied on to long-term contracts. Everyone wants to play for Leeds in the Premier League. Last year it was a bit more challenging. You wanted an example of what makes this club truly special. It’s very difficult to talk about club loyalty.”

He then arrows in and points out the loyalty that Kalvin Phillips has shown Leeds over the past season. Kinnear points this out adding:

“Kalvin Phillips made an absolutely crazy financial decision to stay with Leeds United for another year. It made no sense. He did it because he believed in the club, he loved the club and he wanted to take us back where we belong. We asked him to give us one more year and he’d be playing for Leeds United in the Premier League.“

Now, now the Yorkshire Pirlo Kalvin Phillips is ready to take his place on the grand stage that is the Premier League. He gambled on Leeds United getting and it is a gamble that has worked for both him and Leeds United.

Will Kalvin Phillips win an England call-up next season in the Premier League?