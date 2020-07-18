It has been a pretty terrible season at The Riverside Stadium for struggling Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders have managed just six victories in 23 Sky Bet Championship fixtures on home soil, only fellow strugglers Birmingham City and bottom club Barnsley can join Boro in winning that same number of home fixtures all season.

This afternoon saw Neil Warnock’s men end their home campaign exactly how you would expect, with defeat, this time to play-off chasing Cardiff City who won 3-1 at The Riverside Stadium.

The game played out in a manner which summed up Boro’s season. The home side were toothless in attack and found themselves 3-0 down and out of sight with a little under 10 minutes of the game remaining. Britt Assombalonga’s 85th-minute goal was too little, too late for Warnock’s side while Jonny Howson’s second booking a minute from time crowned off 23 home fixtures which largely simply haven’t been good enough.

The fact that bottom side Barnsley, a club who are currently cut adrift at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, boast a better home points return than Boro highlights just how bad the Teessiders have been in their own back yard.

The problem looks to be in attack. Boro’s goal return of 20 averages out at just 0.87 goals per game at The Riverside Stadium, that’s the second-worst home goalscoring record in the division. Goals win you games and the writing is on the wall, Boro don’t score at home anywhere near often enough. Their record at The Riverside Stadium in the last six games is not great but there are five clubs currently below them in the Sky Bet Championship table with worse form at home. If they were a little more resolute and accurate in the opposition box, they wouldn’t be going into the final day of the 2019/2020 season still in trouble.

There is one positive which Boro fans can take going into the final round of matches on Wednesday evening, they travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are the only team in the entire division to score less home goals than Warnock’s men (18) while they have taken two points less than Boro from their last six home games. Furthermore, Boro have been victorious on their last three visits to Hillsborough therefore fans should be quietly confident of sneaking to safety at the end of a turbulent campaign.

How bad has Middlesbrough's home form been this season?