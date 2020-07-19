Leeds United have put 16 years of misery behind them and they did it with two games to spare. What was their goal for this season has been achieved and the Whites are a Premier League side. They were promoted and made champions without having to kick a ball after nearest challengers West Brom and Brentford both lost.

Next season will see Andrea Radrizzani and his backroom staff looking to guide the Whites through the minefield that is the Premier League. For all involved, barring CEO Angus Kinnear, the top tier of English football in an alien entity that will need navigating.

The Whites are not leaving anything to chance, nor are they leaving anything to the last minute. It seems that they are determined to hit the ground running in what will be a very short turnaround between the end of the current season and the start of the next campaign.

Speaking to a number of journalists, in an interview carried by BBC Radio Leeds, Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear assured everyone that planning was very much at the front of their thinking. Commenting on this he said:

“The planning starts now. I have just actually sent a message to all the staff congratulating them and telling them that, you know, we need to remember this experience and this moment because we need to start on Monday.“

Focusing specifically on Marcelo Bielsa and his influence on matters, Kinnear develops comments about how that will pan out. On these planned talks with Bielsa, Kinnear adds:

“Victor, Andrea and I will be straight in with Marcelo next week and talking about plans for the next season, exactly as we did at the start of this season. He has a review, he knows the direction he wants to take the club in and it will go from things we need on the playing side right through to changes he wants to be made at Thorp Arch.“

The Whites still have a game against Derby County later today, but it will be a game where all the pressure is off. Regardless of the result, the real work starts tomorrow for those at Leeds United whose expertise is away from the pitch.

