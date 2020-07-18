Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, football stands across the country are locked to fans. The terraces stand an empty, silent witness to the football being played out on the pitch. At Leeds United, the ground has been filled with ‘crowdies’ – over 15,000 images of fans, former players and some other offerings.

That’s a measure of Leeds United’s support at home but the Whites are equally followed away from home as well. They have topped the average attendance charts for both. They attend Elland Road in their swathes and travel to away grounds in hordes.

It is the latter that is alluded to in terms of the following, a congratulatory tweet posted by Preston North End’s policing unit:

Of course, even a tweet like this is going to be seized upon by Leeds United fans. They didn’t disappoint and many Whites fans took to the comments to give their own views.

  Sheffield United set to sign ex-Fulham and Swindon Town goalkeeper

Here is a collection of their comments as they say goodbye to a policing unit account that is up there amongst the best for banter.

Leeds United fans repond to ‘miss the 62,345’ comment from PNE Police Twitter

Will Leeds United make a success of their return to the Premier League?

Yes.

Without a doubt.

Depends really.

Need some in.

No.

Straight back down.