Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, football stands across the country are locked to fans. The terraces stand an empty, silent witness to the football being played out on the pitch. At Leeds United, the ground has been filled with ‘crowdies’ – over 15,000 images of fans, former players and some other offerings.

That’s a measure of Leeds United’s support at home but the Whites are equally followed away from home as well. They have topped the average attendance charts for both. They attend Elland Road in their swathes and travel to away grounds in hordes.

It is the latter that is alluded to in terms of the following, a congratulatory tweet posted by Preston North End’s policing unit:

Congratulations to @LUFC on your promotion to the @premierleague well deserved although we’ll miss the 62,345 of you who come to Deepdale every season! I’m pleased for the many great lads/lasses I’ve met over the years and especially for my mate @LUFC_WYP #lufc #MOT 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1i36LxKVj0 — PNE Police (@PNEPolice) July 17, 2020

Of course, even a tweet like this is going to be seized upon by Leeds United fans. They didn’t disappoint and many Whites fans took to the comments to give their own views.

Here is a collection of their comments as they say goodbye to a policing unit account that is up there amongst the best for banter.

Leeds United fans repond to ‘miss the 62,345’ comment from PNE Police Twitter

Will continue following your account and wish PNE all the best. No bother at all at Preston away games and met some really nice Preston fans. Top work! — Jon (@LufcJon) July 18, 2020

Will miss your sarcasm but we all have to move on. Good luck x — Philip Taylor (@PR0PERTYLAWYER) July 17, 2020

Thanks! You will be missed! Great banter and bring football together! Cheers! — Red Beard (@Nickjames820) July 17, 2020

😂 you lot are a brilliant example of how policing should work. Fair play and thanks 😘 — Joanne 💙💛 still chasing wild horses (@Lady_From_Mars) July 17, 2020

One of the only things I will miss are our trips to Preston and being treated like proper human beings by the local Police force. Keep up the good work and good luck next season. — Dazza71 (@OntheBielsaBus) July 18, 2020

Probably the only thing we’ll miss about the championship. The media team at @PNEPolice. Brilliant tweet as always. — Carl Covey 💙💛 (@CoveyCarl) July 18, 2020

Awww we will miss you too and I’m not even being sarcastic. Best away trip is Deepdale. By the way, you know we always took more 😘 — Bridget Emery (@RonsterEmery) July 17, 2020

Best police force in the country by a country mile. 👏👏 — 💛💙💛💙💛💙Phil Currie 💛💙💛💙💛💙 (@motcurrie) July 18, 2020

Class tweet 👏 #respect all the best and hope you join us real soon — Adam (@adzrobins73) July 18, 2020

If Carlsberg did Police Forces… — Super Leeds (@shez_dictates) July 17, 2020

One thing I’ll definitely miss (there are few-let’s be honest) thank you for your fair treatment over the years and great banter. You’ve really showed that football policing doesn’t have to be confrontational and i’m sure everyone who has been will say the same. — Tim Kinnear-Smith (@timmsy_ks) July 17, 2020

Will Leeds United make a success of their return to the Premier League?