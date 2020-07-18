According to an article by Football Insider, Leeds United remain confident that they can convince Brighton and Hove Albion to sell them starlet defender Ben White. This comes despite the price he would command and the higher profile clubs circling around him.

The youngster has been instrumental in Leeds United’s success over the course of this season, a season which saw them promoted last night after West Brom lost and crowned champions today after Brentford lost to Stoke City. He’s slotted in like a natural in his first season of Sky Bet Championship football.

He’s the archetypal defender that Marcelo Bielsa needs to make his football ethos work and run smoothly. Solid defensively but also comfortable with the ball at his feet and with a range of passing to move and transition from defensive to attacking phases.

He’s featured in every minute of Leeds United’s 44-game campaign so far and has more than proven his worth. Such has been the level of his displays, many clubs have been taking a ken interest including Liverpool and both Manchester outfits.

Football Insider’s Veysey writes that Leeds “have not given up hope” of landing White on a permanent deal but they do realise that it will be difficult to bring him to Elland Road in face of the level of player that he is and the interest that is held in him by others.

However, and referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Veysey writes that the club has two factors that they consider to be in their favour of swinging a deal their way. On these factors, Veysey writes:

“Firstly, the player has benefitted immensely from Leeds and the masterful coaching of Marcelo Bielsa that has made an England call-up a strong possibility ahead of next year’s European Championship. Secondly, and perhaps even more significantly, White is happy at Leeds and is a popular member of the dressing room, counting Kalvin Phillips as a particularly good friend.”

Of course, it would be an ideal scenario if Leeds United could not only gain promotion as champions but also ascend to the Premier League with Ben White in their ranks.

It will be hard having to convince Brighton to part with him whilst also having to fight off the interest from three of the Premier League’s top sides. Added to this will be having to find the money which, even with the added riches of the Sky TV share, could easily be upwards of £30m.

Will Leeds United be able to snaffle Ben White next season?