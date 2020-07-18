Yesterday, The Daily Mail’s Adrian Kajumba wrote that West Ham were joining the stream of clubs looking at Wigan Athletic players as the club battles with administration. That interest seems to have been added to with a tweet sent by broadcast journalist Ian Abrahams (below).

The Mail’s Kajumba wrote that the Hammers “have enquired about defender Cedric Kipre” as the 23-year-old Frenchman continues to impress for the Latics.

Kipre joined the Latics in an August 2018 and a move for around £1m brought him to the DW Stadium. Since joining the club, He has made 75 appearances with 72 of those appearances coming in the Sky Bet Championship and he has scored two goals for the Lancastrians.

News such as that put forward by Kajumba is always going to garner some reaction, it’s the nature of the beast as the delayed transfer season comes closer. As such, there were ripples on social media regarding the links between Kipre and West Ham.

Those ripples are going to intensify with the following tweet from Ian Abrahams.

Good chatting to ⁦@WestHam⁩ manager David Moyes and assistant Alan Irvine at The Valley today pic.twitter.com/MlaPb6wRcI — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) July 18, 2020

As can be seen as clear as day, West Ham manager David Moyes and his assistant Alan Irvine (both named by Abrahams) are taking in the game at The Valley between Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

What this indicates is that West Ham do have an interest in one of the players on show and that would mesh perfectly with Kajumba’s story to indicate that the figure of interest, as is thought, is Cedric Kipre.

Of course, West Ham is not the only club with eyes on Kipre with Watford and clubs in Germany saying that they are interested. However, it looks like West Ham is taking a big stride forward in sending manager Moyes and assistant Irvine to watch in person.

