After 16 years, 15 managers, five owners and over 740 games, Leeds United finally achieved what many had long dreamed of. That achievement – promotion to the Premier League. It is something to be celebrated and it is being celebrated by Leeds United fans the world wide.

The final two games of the season, they are dead rubbers in respect of that they won’t affect the Whites promotion – that is guaranteed. They could lose both and would still go up. However, they will want to go up as Champions and that can be achieved with just either a Brentford loss or draw today.

Even a Brentford victory against Stoke this afternoon means that a point against Derby County tomorrow will see them go up as Champions. It is remarkable that Bielsa has turned the bulk of a side that finished 13th three seasons ago into a side that is one point away from promotion as Champions.

As well as fans celebrating, the players have also been celebrating with numerous video clips uploaded to Twitter and Instagram accounts. These are doing the social media rounds, as you would expect them to be. One video, however, that is gaining a lot of attention is the following of players welcoming Bielsa to training this morning:

Bielsa himself was mobbed at home yesterday evening with a small crowd gathered at his Wetherby house cheering him on. There was much ‘elbow bumping’ done there and a similar feeling comes out of the above video which was filmed by Luke Ayling for his Instagram story.

It was something that was bound to have Leeds United fans commenting. They didn’t disappoint; here are some of their responses to the above-tweeted video.

Leeds United fans react to Whites players cheering Bielsa

And now the murder ball. — Kamil Biały (@Lajt89) July 18, 2020

Klich drinking a bottle of water, sat on the boss’s bucket, possibly unable to stand upright yet — PaulLUFC (@Paulm99LUFC) July 18, 2020

Fair play to klich for making it 🤣🤣 — Ron (@ronaallleeds) July 18, 2020

Great scenes from TA😅 training is gonna be tough this afternoon for them😱😰😁 — KeithP (@KeithP274) July 18, 2020

@GraemeDixon8 this is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life 😍 — david brough (@davie_rasmus) July 18, 2020

What a brilliant manager and really nice guy bielsa is I can’t wait to see him at the top table,might teach a few managers the art of the beautiful game — Darren (@Dappro70) July 18, 2020

Just look at his face!!!! — Emma Levin (@EmmaLevin_) July 18, 2020

Will Leeds United be going up as Champions?